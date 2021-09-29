Fond du Lac Police Officer Joseph Kurer laid to rest in private services

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Private funeral services were held Wednesday for Fond du Lac Police Officer Joseph Kurer, who passed away last week due to complications with COVID-19. The mid-morning ceremony at Holy Family Catholic Church was attended by Law Enforcement personnel from across the State.

Officer Kurer’s colleagues are remembering him as a cop who loved his job. “He came in every day with a huge smile on his face. It was the kind of smile that would lighten up the room,” says Lieutenant Erik Foster of Fond du Lac Police Department. Foster worked closely with Kurer over the last three years. “Everybody would tell you that he was an all-around very positive Officer. He was the type of person you wanted to have on your shift,” adds Foster.

Community members lined the streets of Fond du Lac, for the procession of Kurer’s body, with a message for the family and colleagues. “I really feel the City is doing a wonderful job of honoring one of their own and it’s just so sad,” says Martha Yoder.

As Officer Kurer’s body passed the Police Station one last time, with his family and colleagues behind him, there was a final salute as he was released from duty. “He became a Field Training Officer earlier in the year and that’s one of those positions where you want your best Officers training new people as they come in,” says Foster. Governor Tony Evers ordered all flags statewide be lowered to half-staff in honor of Kurer.