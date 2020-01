FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police report officers have responded to the scene of what they call a ‘tactical situation.’

We are currently working on a tactical situation in the 100 block of Hamilton Pl. Please avoid the area. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) January 1, 2020

Officers are asking the public to avoid the 100 block of Hamilton Place.

Few details are known at this time but Local 5 will continue to follow this story for updates.