UPDATE: One person in custody following Fond du Lac tactical situation

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 8:31 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police say the tactical situation that caused residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning has been ‘peacefully resolved.’

One person has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Fond du Lac Police say no injuries occurred in the incident. Additional details are expected to be released later today.

WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

The tactical situation on Ellis St. has been peacefully resolved with one person is custody. There were no injuries and more details will be released shortly. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) August 18, 2020

Original Story: Fond du Lac Police responding to ‘tactical situation’

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 7:42 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are currently responding to a tactical situation.

According to authorities, residents in the area of the 100 block of Ellis Street are asked to shelter in place.

Fond du Lac Police ask that the community avoid the area until further notice.

The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently in the 100 block of Ellis St with a tactical situation. Those residents in this area are asked to shelter in place. Please avoid this area until further notice. — Fond du Lac Police (@fdlpolice) August 18, 2020

No further details are available at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

Latest Stories