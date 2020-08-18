FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: One person in custody following Fond du Lac tactical situation

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 8:31 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police say the tactical situation that caused residents to shelter in place Tuesday morning has been ‘peacefully resolved.’

One person has been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Fond du Lac Police say no injuries occurred in the incident. Additional details are expected to be released later today.

Original Story: Fond du Lac Police responding to ‘tactical situation’

TUESDAY 8/18/2020 7:42 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Police are currently responding to a tactical situation.

According to authorities, residents in the area of the 100 block of Ellis Street are asked to shelter in place.

Fond du Lac Police ask that the community avoid the area until further notice.

