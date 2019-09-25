Fond du Lac Police say man tried to entice 4-year-old with ice cream

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fond du Lac Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to get a 4-year-old into his truck.

Police say the attempted child enticement incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Catherine Whittier Park east of Park Avenue between E. 2nd and 3rd Street.

The aunt of a 4-year-old girl told police that while at the park, an unknown male subject approached the toddler and asked her if she wanted ice cream. He then reportedly asked her to come to his truck.

Fond du Lac Police say the aunt intervened and the suspect was seen leaving eastbound from the park in what was described as a white colored newer mid-size Chevy SUV 4-door with tinted windows. Half of the Chevy logo on the back was reportedly scratched off.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 40’s, with a medium build, approximately 5′ 8″ tall, with shoulder-length gray hair and minimal facial scruff. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with cargo pockets, white t-shirt, and a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a dark blue colored baseball cap.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.