Fond du Lac porch fire causes ‘moderate damage’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A porch fire in Fond du Lac was quickly extinguished Thursday morning.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a porch fire at 18 Everett Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire burning that had already burned through part of the newly-constructed wood stairs leading up to the front porch.
The fire caused moderate damage to the staircase and the fire is under investigation, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.
Firefighters will be in the neighborhood on Thursday canvassing nearby homes and offering fire safety information to residents.
Latest Stories
- Wrightstown releases back-to-school plan, emphasizing in-person learning
- Ashwaubenon manufacturer receives $2.75 million contract to produce PPE
- Local 5 Birthday Club 8/6/2020
- The latest timing on weekend thunderstorms
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand on COVID-19 response bill