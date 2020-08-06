Fond du Lac porch fire causes ‘moderate damage’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A porch fire in Fond du Lac was quickly extinguished Thursday morning.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a porch fire at 18 Everett Street shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire burning that had already burned through part of the newly-constructed wood stairs leading up to the front porch.

The fire caused moderate damage to the staircase and the fire is under investigation, according to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue.

Firefighters will be in the neighborhood on Thursday canvassing nearby homes and offering fire safety information to residents.

