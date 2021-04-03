FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac prosecutor announces attorney general run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney will challenge Attorney General Josh Kaul next year.

Toney announced his candidacy Saturday. He’s the first Republican to get in the race. He said that Kaul is more interested in playing politics than law enforcement. Toney was first elected district attorney in 2012 and is in his third term.

He’s also president-elect of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association. He holds a law degree from Hamline University. He said he has reorganized the district attorney’s office to allow for full-time prosecutors to handle juvenile cases as well as domestic violence and sexual assault cases. He also took credit for bringing a drug court to the county.

