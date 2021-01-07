FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac psychiatrist and nurse indicted, unlawful distribution

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A federal grand jury has indicted a psychiatrist and licensed nurse for conspiring to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.

According to a release, 74-year-old psychiatrist John Whelan and 58-year-old nurse Tina Montezon were unlawfully distributing substances like Buprenorphine, Ritalin, Xanax, and Adderall.

Officials say these substances were outside a professional medical practice and were not for legitimate medical purposes.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says the indictment also charges Whelan and Montezon with maintaining a drug-involved property and making false statements to federal agents.

If convicted, Whelan and Montezon face a maximum sentence of twenty years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and a $100 Special Assessment.

According to the indictment, the two prescribed controlled substances outside the course of professional medical practice from a residence located on Clinton Street in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Authorities say both people gave the unlawful prescriptions from the residence on Saturdays in exchange for $200 to $300 per prescription.

Officials note an indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt because everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

