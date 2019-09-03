Fond du Lac puppies being treated for pneumonia after being allegedly launched into pond

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Humane Society is saying two people have been arrested for throwing puppies into a pond.

According to the humane society, they were asked to help the Fond du Lac Police Department with two puppies on Monday.

Reportedly, two people were seen and videotaped by the party that called 9-1-1.

The caller said two people launched two eight week old puppies into a retention pond.

In a Facebook post (below), the humane society says both people have been arrested.

The puppies are under the care of a veterinarian at the Fond du Lac Humane Society. Both puppies are said to be on a “broad spectrum antibiotic to combat aspiration pneumonia, the effects of water in the lungs, and because of blue/green algae!”

Local 5 reached out to the Fond du Lac Humane Society for comment and a request for an interview was denied.

Calls to the Fond du Lac Police Department were not immediately returned at the time this story was published.