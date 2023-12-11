FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Fond du Lac has a new plan for its animal control in 2024, as contracts were signed on Friday with the Fond du Lac Humane Society and rescues Critter Junction, Lucky Dog and Sandi Paws.

“We work with all of the stray cats and dogs in the city of Fond du Lac, helping them get back with their owners,” Lucky Dog Rescue owner and director Gabrielle Petersen said.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society had full responsibility of animal control duties in Fond du Lac until the end of 2022, when it failed to reach an agreement with the city. It was not able to meet the demands of the city with the money and conditions of the contract that it was initially given, so the city looked to other rescues for help in the meantime.

“The humane society wanted to not be open on holidays and weekends and things like that, and the city wanted them to be so I know that they removed a lot of that from the contract,” Petersen said.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society could not meet all of the requirements that the city sought, such as being able to reunite lost pets with owners 24/7.

“One of them was a 24/7 reunification program, and within our structure, and our policy and procedures, we just could not do that,” Fond du Lac Humane Society board president Penny Kottke said. “So we said ‘if that’s something [that is needed], take that [funding] to the other rescues and use that as part of the reunification process.’”

24/7 reunification will occur at the other three organizations. Police will be able to take strays into the Fond du Lac Humane Society at anytime.

“Police are able to bring in animals that they find, that are lost and abandoned, after hours,” Kottke said. “So we have a 24 hours after hour service that they’re able to bring in an abandoned animal as well.”

Kottke and Fond du Lac city attorney Deb Hoffman explained that when negotiations were underway for 2023, the city was not able to provide the amount they were requesting.

Hoffman went on to say that a per-animal-fee was then imposed later in 2023 of $40 per dog, and that has increased to $80 per dog for 2024. That fee is the same for all four organizations.

Kottke said that the humane society is paid a flat rate of $10,000 annually to take care of cats. Hoffman said that there is not a per-animal-fee for cats because the city is more focused on the issues that dogs pose, and said there have been 47 dog attacks on record in the city so far in 2023.