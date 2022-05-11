FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving a physical disturbance that happened on May 11. Around 6:15 a.m. officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South National Avenue.

Based on the information provided, officers thought it was a physical domestic abuse incident and a suspect was allegedly armed with a gun. The suspect was believed to be in the area of 15th Street and South Main Street.

Officers saw the suspect get into a vehicle upon arriving at the area. The suspect reportedly didn’t pull over and fled. Speeds reached 65 mph and officers stopped chasing the vehicle.

A perimeter was then set up in the immediate area, and two people were quickly found and detained. One of the two was determined to be the suspect in the domestic abuse incident and the other was a teenager who was released to family.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac and was arrested on the following charges:

Strangulation and Suffocation Felony

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor

Battery Misdemeanor

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor



The incident is still under investigation, and authorities did not release any additional information. Local 5 will continue to update this story.