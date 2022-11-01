FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from Fond du Lac was found with a bullet wound in their leg on October 31, prompting an investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

According to a release, the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Monday near the 100 block of Forest Avenue.

Both the Fond du Lac Police Department and the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the incident when they received reports of a person bleeding from the leg.

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old Fond du Lac resident with a bullet wound in their leg.

The victim was transported to SSM Health (St. Agnes) with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920) 906-5555, or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

Local 5 will update this story if new details are provided.