Fond du Lac resident charged with felony for reportedly committing voter fraud on Nov. 3, 2020, elections

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was charged with a felony for reportedly committing voter fraud during the November 3, 2020 elections.

According to a criminal complaint released on Thursday, Fond du Lac resident, Donald Holz, has been charged with a Class I felony for illegally voting as a disqualified person in the November 3, 2020 election.

Court records are claiming Holz intentionally voted in the 2020 election when he did not have the necessary elector qualifications to vote due to him being a convicted felon who had not yet completed his term of probation.

The complaint states that prior to the November 3, 2020 elections, Holz had been convicted of a felony when he received his sixth OWI offense. Part of his sentencing for this felony included five years of extended supervision beginning on October 8, 2019, and lasting until October 8, 2024.

This sentencing meant Holz was not eligible to vote in any elections until he complete his term of probation. If Holz is convicted of this most recent Class I felony, he faces imprisonment of up to 3 years and 6 months and/or a fine up to $10,000.

“This prosecution is not suggestive that the election was stolen but elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn. We will continue to prosecute any circumstances of voter fraud, as allowed by law, in order to safeguard our electoral process and ensure the public has confidence in our elections. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty,” shared District Attorney Toney.