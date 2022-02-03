Fond du Lac home ‘uninhabitable’ after fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A quickly extinguished fire has created significant damage, leaving Fond du Lac residents without a home.

According to a release, the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a report of a basement fire on East 10th Street around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Crews say they were able to quickly arrive at the area, located the fire, and extinguish the flames. However, the department reports the fire was able to cause significant damage to the basement and create heavy smoke damage throughout the home. In the end, fire officials say the home is “uninhabitable.”

At the time of the active fire, firefighters say no one was in the home. All residents were able to evacuate without any injuries and the Red Cross was called to assist them with shelter.

The release says Alliant Energy was also called to secure utilities and a City of Fond du Lac Building Inspector responded. Local police also assisted with traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

FDLFR members say they will be canvassing the neighborhood Friday to pass out fire safety information to nearby residents.