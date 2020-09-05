FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac residents petition against Lakeside Park Redevelopment Plan

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several Fond du Lac residents gathered as a united front on Friday to petition against the Lakeside Park Redevelopment Plan that had been approved by the Fond du Lac City Council on August 11.

Back in August, Brian Kolstad, Fond du Lac’s City Council President said the Lakeside Park Redevelopment Plan would involve changing the park’s pavilion, “The multipurpose building that we’re going to be looking at as part of the new plan is gonna be a little bit more elaborate. The idea is to have some type of restaurant, meeting space, and a museum.”

However, many residents are not in favor of this plan, resident Amy Schingen shares, “Just the thought of a privately owned restaurant for profit within our city park just does not make sense to a lot of people.”

Due to this opposition, several residents hosted an event Friday night gathering signatures for a legally binding direct legislation petition which would leave the decision on the development up to voters within a referendum next spring.

Fond du Lac resident Amy Schingen continues, “We feel that once something like that happens you know there’s no stop to what else could happen here. If the restaurant does not succeed, that really leaves a large footprint in our park.”

Fond du Lac City Manager Joe Moore says, “There is a lot of concern on both sides about the future of Lakeside Park, so I think what we’re going to find in the next two months is really where the majority of the people would like the future of Lakeside park to be.”

Moore adds that an upcoming feasibility study will give a better understanding of the idea of the look of the potential new buildings, but he’s not sure if common ground can be found with those who think there shouldn’t be a building at all.

Officials say there are master plans drawn up for the project with no date for construction at the moment.

