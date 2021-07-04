Fond du Lac restaurant to be featured on hit Netflix show ‘Fresh, Fried & Crispy’

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – “Lights, camera, Action!” Is what a local Fond du Lac restaurant will soon be saying while starring in the hit Netflix series “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.”

A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen revealed on Friday that its small family-owned restaurant was invited to appear on the show after it wowed traveling foodie and food critic, Dominique Bellamy, with its southern-style dishes and crispy fried chicken.

“I put together a sampler platter for him and he was blown away with everything especially our fried chicken,” shared Arletta Allen, owner of A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen.

Allen says that after being impressed by the food, Bellamy contacted some of his colleagues, who work on the Fresh, Fried & Crispy show, and suggested the small-town restaurant be featured on the series.

Shortly after, Allen says that Kreskin Torres, a well-known food vlogger and influencer, reached out to her and officially invited the mom-and-pop shop on the show.

“I was overwhelmed with joy. So excited still…It’s such a blessing to be recognized and bring such happiness and warmth to others while providing this amazing food. It’s a huge honor for me,” recalls Allen.

And quite the excitement it must have been for Allen as the restaurant has only been in business for just under six months. Yet, while still in its early stages, A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen has already made a lasting impact on residents’ hearts and tummies.

Allen shared that it was actually these same local patrons and community members who made this opportunity possible. Bellamy, who had allegedly put a call out on Facebook asking for the community’s help in recommending a delicious restaurant to try in the area, received an outpour of responses pointing him in the direction of A Family Affair Soulfood Kitchen.

“Many locals suggested our restaurant and we were chosen. Dominique chose to visit us!” Exclaimed Allen.

Grateful to her community and excited for the opportunity ahead, Allen says filming could begin as soon as Thursday, July 8.

Photo Courtesy of Arletta Allen

Photo Courtesy of Arletta Allen

Photo Courtesy of Arletta Allen

The restaurant’s hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on A Family Affair Soulfood and Kitchen check out the restaurant’s Facebook page here.