Fond du Lac School District partner with The Arc Fond du Lac to support children with disabilities

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac School District and The Arc Fond du Lac are partnering up to support children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families.

The partnership will provide flexible daytime services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as additional programmings like mini-camps, healthy lifestyles, and Special Olympic activities.

Director of Pupil Services for the FDLSD Katie Moder shares, “The Fond du Lac School District’s Plan of starting the 2020-2021 school year is based on the commitments of Safety, Well-Being, Equity, Flexibility, and Instruction.”

Moder continues, “Families will have the choice of remote or in-person learning. In-person learning will look different depending on the status of COVID-19…We know our students with more significant needs require more support and creativity to provide access.”

Executive Director of The Arc Fond du Lac Liz Morrell adds, “Strengthening our partnership with the Fond du Lac School District ensures children with I/DD and their families are well supported as the 2020-2021 school year begins.”

Arc officials say the services will be provided at the Arc Fond du Lac located on 500 N Park Avenue and transportation services will be offered to and from school or home.

