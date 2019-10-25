Fond du Lac school opens city’s first nature classroom

FOND DU LAC, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Hope Preschool is opening their new Nature Classroom Sunday, October 27 from Noon to 2 p.m. for community families to explore all of the activities the unique facility has to offer.

The State Licensed, 4000-square-foot area features 10 developmentally appropriate activities for preschoolers.

Activities include a music area for dancing, an art table for creating young artists, and a mixing area that encourages students to work on social skills like sharing and teamwork.

Fine motor skills are enhanced in a 16-foot x 12-foot x 12-inch sand area surrounded by cut logs.

Problem-solving is fun for children in the “messy materials” area with logs, branches, and leaves to create a fort.

The flower and vegetable garden comes complete with a magnifying glass for spying butterflies and bugs.

Contact Hope Preschool Director Beth Kettner at 920-922-5130 for additional information regarding the Hope Preschool program and Fond du Lac’s first Nature Classroom.

The Hope Preschool Nature Classroom is located at 260 Vincent Street in Fond du Lac.