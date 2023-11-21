FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 22-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Fond du Lac after leading law enforcement on an 8-mile pursuit and is now facing multiple charges including his 5th Operating While Intoxicated offense.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:11 p.m. on November 20, a deputy witnessed a vehicle make an unsafe lane deviation as it exited I-41 north onto USH 151.

Officials say the vehicle drove through red lights at the I-41 and USH 151 interchange before continuing north on I-41.

A deputy then activated his lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The suspect vehicle ignored the lights and sirens and continued to head north on I-41 before exiting onto Military Road and going north until using the 9th Street roundabout to turn around and go south on Military Road.

Deputies say the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights and continued to flash them at oncoming vehicles as he drove recklessly onto County Road D and headed south.

Authorities report that the driver turned around on Miranda Way and headed north on County Road D before almost hitting a State Patrol Trooper who was attempting to set up stop sticks near Brown Road.

Officials say the car turned around one more time and headed south again on County Road D before eventually coming to a stop near Commerce Court.

With the eight-mile pursuit over, the driver, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, was arrested and taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities say the driver is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Bail Jumping.

Officials add that the man has two prior OWI convictions on his record and is out on bail for two other OWI arrests. If he is convicted of this latest OWI, it will be his 5th offense.