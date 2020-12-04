Fond du Lac Shop with a Cop event celebrates 30th year during the pandemic

The Fond du Lac shop with a cop event looked a little different this year but officers from over ten agencies still participated in the event and were able to support around 60 families across Fond du Lac.

“We wanted to make sure we could still pull the event off, make it happen, just do it in a safe way. So this year we’re doing it differently we’re shopping for the kids not with the kids,” said Ryan Waldschmidt the Fond du Lac County sheriff.

This year organizers made sure to support the entire family by providing essentials that they say many people take for granted.

Waldschmidt said, “They’re gonna get gifts, toys and things that kids would want and then we are also providing other things, it could be food items.”

Derek Rehfeldt, a School Resource Deputy at the Oakfield School District said, “The age limit is normally from ages five to twelve. They’re nominated from their counselors at their school. This year we basically based it on needs because of the pandemic.”

Officers say they’re happy they can still connect with kids in the community even during the pandemic.

Tony Hahn, a lieutenant in the Fond du Lac city police said, “Unfortunately, due to the health situation we are not able to make that direct connection with the kids today when we’re out there shopping but we still are going to be able to meet them when we deliver the gifts… And have that positive interaction.”