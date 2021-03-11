Fond du Lac solar garden finds new anchor tenant

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Alliant Energy’s community solar project received a significant boost from Michels Corporation.

According to officials, Michels Corporation is committing to purchasing 30% of the project’s solar blocks and becoming an anchor tenant.

With Michels’ subscription the total amount of solar blocks bought is now over 75%, says Alliant Energy.

“We have partnered with Michels on energy projects for more than 50 years, and this builds upon the productive and positive history between our companies,” says David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company.

Michels’ headquarters is located in Brownsville and is about twelve miles south of the solar garden site.

“As an energy and infrastructure contractor, we support initiatives to provide reliable power from a variety of sources,” said Pat Michels, Michels Corporation President and CEO.

“We are finding that businesses are increasingly interested in turning to solar and renewables as an efficient way to meet their sustainability goals,” says de Leon.

The 1-megawatt solar garden announced in December and planned for the southwest side of Fond du Lac.