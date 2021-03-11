FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac solar garden finds new anchor tenant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Alliant Energy’s community solar project received a significant boost from Michels Corporation.

According to officials, Michels Corporation is committing to purchasing 30% of the project’s solar blocks and becoming an anchor tenant.

With Michels’ subscription the total amount of solar blocks bought is now over 75%, says Alliant Energy.

“We have partnered with Michels on energy projects for more than 50 years, and this builds upon the productive and positive history between our companies,” says David de Leon, president of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. 

Michels’ headquarters is located in Brownsville and is about twelve miles south of the solar garden site.

“As an energy and infrastructure contractor, we support initiatives to provide reliable power from a variety of sources,” said Pat Michels, Michels Corporation President and CEO.

Alliant says that businesses are interested in turning to solar energy as another way to meet their goals.

“We are finding that businesses are increasingly interested in turning to solar and renewables as an efficient way to meet their sustainability goals,” says de Leon.

The 1-megawatt solar garden announced in December and planned for the southwest side of Fond du Lac.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra