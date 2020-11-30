Fond du Lac students back in school after being virtual for most of the month

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Students will be heading back to school after being in the remote learning model.

Starting Monday, November 30, students in the Fond du Lac School District return to the blended learning model.

The District switched to remote learning in early November due to quarantines, cases and not having enough staff.

In-person classes will be in two groups, one group will be in class Monday and Tuesday, the second group will be in class Thursday and Friday, leaving Wednesday for cleaning of the schools.

Students and staff are also asked to complete a COVID-19 Health Self-Screener each morning prior to reporting to school.

As of November 30, Fond du Lac County has 8,451 confirmed cases.