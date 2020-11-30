WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Fond du Lac students back in school after being virtual for most of the month

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Students will be heading back to school after being in the remote learning model.

Starting Monday, November 30, students in the Fond du Lac School District return to the blended learning model.

The District switched to remote learning in early November due to quarantines, cases and not having enough staff.

In-person classes will be in two groups, one group will be in class Monday and Tuesday, the second group will be in class Thursday and Friday, leaving Wednesday for cleaning of the schools.

Students and staff are also asked to complete a COVID-19 Health Self-Screener each morning prior to reporting to school.

As of November 30, Fond du Lac County has 8,451 confirmed cases.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball primer

High School Sports Xtra: Valley stars reach 1,000 career points, Bay Area teams start strong

Green Bay women open with 69-61 win over Drake

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers