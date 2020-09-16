Fond du Lac studio displays the Soul Box Project

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) Amid the recent shootings, violence and political turmoil- an art display in fond du lac is honoring the lives impacted by gunfire

Deb Bartlett, Soul Box Project organizer says, “This exhibit was to visually show the loss of souls from gunfire. We don’t often think about how death is related to a gun and the actions of others.”

Every day, more than 300 people are shot in the U.S., according to the Brady Center and this stat hits close to Deb’s heart. “I know personally the suicide in my family and it was a lack of connections and communication.”

Through these hand-folded origami boxes –a life departed is represented.

Bartlett says, “We’ve had people that lost relatives from suicide; people that have experienced gun violence in their life when they’ve lost a family member. So it’s also therapy for people that are dealing with this that are still alive.”

This project is not about making a statement in opposition to guns, but help people understand how lives are impacted.

Bartlett says, “I’m not against the guns. It’s a process of trying to work through things that have happened to them.”

In light of the health pandemic, this exhibit is displayed to keep patrons safe.

Trista Holz, the studio owner says, “I decided to put everything in the windows so it’s a pedestrian exhibit. It’s designed for people who are walking, biking or driving past the window, from the outside they can see everything.”

And so these windows are the eyes to the soul.

This exhibit will be on display until the end of September and then become part of a larger display in Washington, D.C.