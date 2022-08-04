Fond du Lac teen arrested for assaulting juvenile, found with modified handgun

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in Fond du Lac had seven charges referred following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a juvenile with a gun.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting another juvenile. On August 3 around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of North Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that was assaulted.

The juvenile was reportedly hit in the head with a gun and the suspect fled with a group of other juveniles. A Fond du Lac County Deputy found a group of juveniles that matched the description of those who fled.

When contacted by authorities, one juvenile immediately fled on foot. This juvenile was later seen trying to climb over a metal fence and eventually taken into custody.

This juvenile was identified only as a 16-year-old boy from Fond du Lac. He was reportedly the one that did the initial alleged assault. Multiple items were found on his person including:

9mm handgun Red dot laser sight Extended capacity magazine with 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

He was sent to a local hospital due to injuries to his hands from climbing the fence. Officials say the following charges were being referred:

Disorderly conduct

Battery

First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Minor Going Armed with a Weapon

Resisting

Intent to Deliver Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 920-322-3740. No additional information was provided.

