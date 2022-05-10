FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Fond du Lac is facing multiple charges related to child pornography, and authorities say that more could be on the way.

The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a search warrant was executed in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue. A CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children reportedly started the investigation.

The tip stated that there was possibly possession and/or distribution of videos of sexually explicit conduct at the residence. The videos allegedly continued prepubescent children.

Authorities say that an 18-year-old person from Fond du Lac was arrested on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography. It was also mentioned that additional referrals for charges could be on the way following a forensic analysis of the digital evidence.

The only information regarding the suspect is that he is a man and is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.