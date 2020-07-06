Fond du Lac veteran surprised with new roof

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Navy veteran in Fond du Lac was surprised with a new roof on Monday.

Veteran Philip Opalewski received a new roof as part of a nationwide project called Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

This project started in 2016 and is part of a nationwide effort to show gratitude to veterans and their families.

Shannon Albert of Security Luebke Roofing said that his success allows him to give back, “We know that we live in a cool country like this because of the sacrifices that people have made. So we wanted to give back,” said Albert.

The effort has already provided over 200 veterans with new roofs.

