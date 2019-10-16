Closings
Tigerton Schools

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Fond du Lac waitress fired for refusing to serve customer, standing up for another

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fat Joe’s is still open for business, but their Facebook page has been taken down. And a waitress is out of a job.

This is all due to some transphobic comments made by a customer Saturday night.

Brittany Spencer made a Facebook post Saturday night after being sent home from her waitressing job at Fat Joe’s for not waiting on a table.

In that post, Spencer explains that an elderly couple nearby started talking negatively about gender identity.

I got sent home from work early because I refused to serve a table who were making transphobic remarks about guests at one of my other tables. Oh well, at least I stand by my morals and beliefs. 🤷🏼‍♀️

Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Saturday, October 12, 2019

I WAS FIRED FROM MY JOB BECAUSE I REFUSED TO WAIT ON A TABLE WHO WERE MAKING TRANSPHOBIC REMARKS ABOUT GUESTS AT ANOTHER…

Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Sunday, October 13, 2019

“[They] attempted to engage me in the conversation, asking if I thought it was disgusting and wrong and why would they be allowed in the establishment. I quickly responded ‘No, I don’t think it’s wrong’ and walked away,” Spencer told Local 5 affiliate CBS 58.

Her manager then reportedly told her to suck it up or go home – which she did. Spencer was then allegedly fired for her Facebook post.

The overwhelming response caused the business to take down their page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories