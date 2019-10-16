Fond du Lac waitress fired for refusing to serve customer, standing up for another

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Fat Joe’s is still open for business, but their Facebook page has been taken down. And a waitress is out of a job.

This is all due to some transphobic comments made by a customer Saturday night.

Brittany Spencer made a Facebook post Saturday night after being sent home from her waitressing job at Fat Joe’s for not waiting on a table.

In that post, Spencer explains that an elderly couple nearby started talking negatively about gender identity.

I got sent home from work early because I refused to serve a table who were making transphobic remarks about guests at one of my other tables. Oh well, at least I stand by my morals and beliefs. 🤷🏼‍♀️ Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Saturday, October 12, 2019

I WAS FIRED FROM MY JOB BECAUSE I REFUSED TO WAIT ON A TABLE WHO WERE MAKING TRANSPHOBIC REMARKS ABOUT GUESTS AT ANOTHER… Posted by Brittany Rossio-Spencer on Sunday, October 13, 2019

“[They] attempted to engage me in the conversation, asking if I thought it was disgusting and wrong and why would they be allowed in the establishment. I quickly responded ‘No, I don’t think it’s wrong’ and walked away,” Spencer told Local 5 affiliate CBS 58.

Her manager then reportedly told her to suck it up or go home – which she did. Spencer was then allegedly fired for her Facebook post.

The overwhelming response caused the business to take down their page.