FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old woman was arrested after officers responded to a Fond du Lac home for a report of a stabbing incident during the early morning hours of November 15.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) states that the incident happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Martin Avenue.

After reports of the incident, officers learned that a 32-year-old Fond du Lac woman entered the victim’s home and allegedly physically assaulted her. The victim, a 29-year-old woman, reportedly got a cut on her face as a result of the assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were then able to track down the suspect at her home and took her into custody without further incident after negotiating with her on the phone and through her closed door.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Substantial Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

It was noted in the release that both women involved knew each other and the circumstances that led up to the stabbing are under investigation.

FDLPD was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details have been provided.