FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An overnight fire in Fond du Lac lead to fire crews rescuing a woman from her home as the roof was engulfed by flames.

The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a report of a house fire on 984 Ashbury Court at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.

According to a release, when crews arrived on scene, they were face with heavy flames coming from the roof of the home.

Firefighters entered and searched the building before rescuing a woman from her bedroom.

Courtesy of the FDLFR

The FDLFR say that strong winds fed the fire and while crews put the fire out in about an hour, the home suffered significant damage and is estimated to be a total loss.

The woman rescued from the fire was reportedly the only person inside the home and Fire Chief Erick Gerritson credited the neighbors for the fire crew’s ability to get the woman to safety.

“Thanks to the swift actions from a neighbor alerting 911 that the home was on fire, Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue members were able to respond quickly and rescue the the resident from the home without injury.”

The FDLFR says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and crews will be out talking to the community about the importance of fire safety.