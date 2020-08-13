Fond du Lac’s City Council votes to move forward with redevelopment

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) The debate over the Lakeside Redevelopment plan has been going on for nearly 15 years, but Tuesday’s vote has paved the way to begin construction.

The peace and quiet near in Lakeside Park could soon be coming to an end since a resolution to postpone development on the lighthouse peninsula failed to pass the Fond du Lac city council.

Brian Kolstad, Fond du Lac’s City Council President says, “One of the arguments against postponing is that we’ve already done some research on this and decided that this was the right size pavilion for our own needs.

The resolution involves opponents wanting the City Council to stop construction until a feasibility study is completed.

Heather Reader-Schubert, an opponent of construction says, “Because we have the Pavilion building already there, to build another building on the lakeside, or on the lighthouse peninsula seems like unnecessary.”

Kolstad says, “If we were to postpone there has been concern about whether or not the donors would stay with the project.”

Because the lakeside park is so nostalgic to residents, its taken nearly 15 years to approve any plans to change the area.

In February, the City Council approved a scaled-back more cost-effective plan for the Pavilion.

Kolstad says, “The multipurpose building that we’re going to be looking at as part of the new plan is gonna be a little bit more elaborate. The idea is to have some type of restaurant, meeting space, and a museum.

The Fond du Lac City council tells Local Five — construction on the pavilion could begin after Labor day.