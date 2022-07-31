FOND DU LAC, WI (WFRV) -The Dog Haus Bar is hosting a special birthday fundraiser to support a non-profit that provides pet therapy to local mental health centers, assisted living facilities, and schools.

Sassu Enterprises Pet Therapy was started by William Krause who knows firsthand the benefits of taking time to connect with gentle creatures like specially trained therapy dogs.

“I was a recipient of pet therapy,” Krause told Local 5. “I set my life around dogs. I was always good with dogs and loved animals and I know it works.”

The group is named after Sassu the dog who is now too old to go out in the community anymore.

The leader of the pack now is Marley and she is turning 14.

So, they’re using the occasion to raise money to find replacement dogs.

“We’re looking at putting up a training center,” Krause explained. “The dogs can stay with us or we can adopt them out. We have dogs that come from puppy mills or strays from the street.”

As a way to generate extra donations, two former Packers players are stopping by to help.

For $20 you can get two autographs from Chris Jackie who will be there at the start of the event at 3 p.m. and George Koonce who arrives around 5 p.m. and will remain until the conclusion of the event at 7 p.m.