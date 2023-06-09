FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials caused a brief evacuation at a Fond du Lac restaurant in the early morning hours of June 9.

According to a release from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, when crews were sent to Fat Joe’s Burgers and Brew after reports of a fire along an outside wall.

When crews first arrived, smoke was visible coming from the inside of a wall at the rear of the building. Officials credit employees of the establishment with putting out the original fire by using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire before it could spread from the initial area.

It was noted in the release that Fat Joe’s was evacuated during the incident and once the smoke was cleared, people were allowed back in.

An investigation determined that the fire originated from improper disposal of smoking materials in a plastic pail.

No additional details were released.