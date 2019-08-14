Fond du Lac’s Newest Public Safety Center

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. (WFRV)

There have been over 250 mass shootings in 2019, so training is critical for first-responders.

Locally the city of Fond du Lac recognizes the need for highly-trained police and fire/rescue and unveiled its new public safety training center.

After years of planning, Fond du Lac cut the ribbon on its new public training center, this campus will be used by both its police and fire/rescue to upgrade its training for the city’s first-responders.

In addition to a burn tower, police have an indoor shooting range and this entire building can be used to train for active shooter situations.

Members of rescue teams will also be able to conduct search and rescue exercises, with their K-9 partners.

This facility will also have a driving course.

“To be able to have this facility for future generations of firefighters and paramedics. Is a dream come true for me personally and the fire department. We’ve never had anything like this. We are thrilled to have it. We are thankful to have it and we look for many, many years of great training as a result of it.” Fond du Lac Fire Chief, Peter O’Leary

This new facility cost the city of Fond du Lac an estimated four and a half million dollars, which is the largest investment the city has made in decades.