FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Tuesday’s weather provided the Fond du Lac SWAT team the opportunity to train in winter-like conditions.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures on their Facebook page of the SWAT team training. They were at the FDSO Firearms Range.

The weather allowed SWAT team members to prepare for the cold months ahead.

Photo courtesy of Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday provided most of Northeast Wisconsin with snowfall as well as some crashes.