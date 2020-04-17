Fondy Food Pantry open, ready to serve community

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One local area food pantry is ready to help serve those in need.

For almost two years, the Fondy Food Pantry has been serving Fond du Lac county residents as a walk-in, choice pantry.

“We’re seeing about one thousand people per month, not households but individuals who we know are receiving the food every month,” says Mallory Gilbertson, Board President of the Fondy Food Pantry.

Given the current state of the economy, that number may soon rise. But they are more than ready. In an uncertain time, some families may not know where their next meal may be coming from.

But they’re ready and they want residents to stop in! 🍽 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/XxGj7EVsWY — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) April 17, 2020

“We’ll keep you safe, we’ll keep ourselves safe, you can get all the food you need for your family no matter what size it is,” said Gilbertson. “We need to know names, address and birth dates of everybody in the family and we will get you both fresh food as well as the shelf-stable boxes that we’ve already packaged.”

Under normal circumstances, residents were once able to come down this assembly line of food and pick out exactly what they wanted. But now, with social distancing guidelines in order, things are a little different.

“Normally we would have 13 to 15 volunteers working with clients in various parts of the building,” says Gilbertson. “Now, we have seven people inside the building and then probably eight people outside of the building doing other jobs outside.”

A shortage in volunteers, however, has lead to a shorter pick-up time. But no matter the timeliness, the message remains the same.

“We’re assuming that if you are here, you need food and we’re going to take your word for it,” said Gilbertson. “Everything goes much quicker. We have food; if you need help, we’ve got food. Come and we’re happy to help. Really that’s it, just keep coming.”

The Fondy Food Pantry is open Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. They are also open on Thursdays from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. You can find more information on their website right here as well as their Facebook page.