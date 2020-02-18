1  of  28
Foo Fighters coming to Green Bay, scheduled for May concert at the Resch Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ready to ‘Learn to Fly?’ The Foo Fighters will ‘Run’ into Green Bay to perform at the Resch Center on May 10 as part of “The Van Tour.”

The tour is part of the Foo Fighters’ 25th anniversary celebration.

The Resch Center says the concert will be an in-the-round concert with the entire floor general admission.

In addition to customary all-night rock n roll marathons from 1995 Van Tour veterans Grohl, Mendel and Smear and their longtime comrades Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, each and every 2020 Van Tour show will feature a very special opening attraction: A sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl’s brand new documentary WHAT DRIVES US.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, by phone 800.895.0071 or at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

