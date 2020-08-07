GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Foo Fighters stop at Resch Center canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The sold out Foo Fighters tour stop in Green Bay has been canceled.

When the Food Fighters announced they would ‘Run’ to Green Bay’s Resch Center in February, the show was scheduled for May 10. The coronavirus pandemic pushed the show to October.

Within an hour of tickets going on sale, the show was sold out.

The Resch Center says that ticketholders will receive a refund.

There is no word yet on if the show will be rescheduled.

