MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Food delivery services continue to gain popularity, but one of them will now be transitioning to 3rd party delivery in one of Wisconsin’s most popular cities, subsequently laying off 26 employees.

EatStreet has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) saying that the company will begin transitioning delivery markets in the Madison Metro Area on June 21, 2023.

Officials with EatStreet say that employee separation is expected to begin on or about August 21, 2023. 26 delivery drivers will be without a job.

Bumping rights to other positions is not available to affected employees.

No further information was provided.