GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Think you got what it takes to cook up the best-grilled sandwich or hot dog recipe? Well, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced the start of its eighth annual Food Fight.

While not a literal food fight, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are looking for individuals to send personal recipes for a hot dog or a grilled sandwich that could end up on the 2023 concession menu.

Though dozens of submissions will be made, the Timber Rattlers say they’ll narrow it down to five finalists. After the five finalists are unveiled on March 3, then the real fight starts as each will be voted on by the fans.

Last season, the Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger took fans by storm and won. Previous winners include the Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, and the Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich.

The 2023 winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

The winner of the 2023 Food Fight will be reveled on Facebook Live at noon on Tuesday, March 14. To submit your recipe, click here!