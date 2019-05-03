Food for Fines lets library customers pay off their fines through non-perishable food

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- Have some overdue books and dreading the fines that you'll have to pay?

This week in Brown County, you can pay it forward through non-perishable food items.

It's called Food for Fines and it let's library customers pay off their late fee fines with a donation of a food item.

Customer Service Librarian Ashley Mchose talked about the program and how you can participate;

"We're doing this at all nine of our library locations. so it's kind of a way for people to give back to the community and at the same time maybe wittle away some of those fines that may have accrued over the years."

For each food item donated $1 of your fine will be forgiven.

Paul's Pantry will collect all food items donated at the end of the week.