APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Inflation is making food more expensive right now which is bad news for local food pantries.

“We have to plan further in advance because of the supply chain issues and the costs are higher,” said Monica Clare who is the Executive Director of the St. Joseph Food Program.

Clare said she’s proud that St. Joseph Food Program hasn’t had to cut any of its programs or turn away clients to compensate for the extra money they now must spend to purchase food.

“It affects donors because they may have less cash they can afford to donate to us so it affects everything,” said Clare.

Over at the Salvation Army, officials say they are also feeling the pinch of high prices.

“We have x dollars of money in our budget to purchase food and that cost keeps on rising,” said Pat Leigl who is the Social Services Director for the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.



Leigl said things like boxes, bags, and packaging are also more expensive right now.

It’s a difficult situation because inflation also impacts the clients who need the food pantries and pantry officials report more people are coming to them for help. The result is that pantries are trying to help more people while prices are higher.

Food pantries and other non-profits that help feed the hungry are turning to donors to try to make up for the higher prices.

“We rely on the generosity of our community to support us, so as we’ve seen an increase in the need in the community we’ve also had others in the community stepping up to support us,” said Liz Wollenberg who is the director of development and programs for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin transports food around the state as well and they tell us that the rising cost of gas is also hurting them.