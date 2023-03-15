MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teams raced to fill grocery carts at a Menasha supermarket in order to help fill a local food pantry’s wish list.

Teams from St. Joseph’s food program and the Fox Cities YMCA ran up and down the isles of the local Piggly Wiggly with decorated shopping carts in order to collect all items on the pantry’s wishlist.

Everything from Mac and Cheese to cereal to juice and beans, the race is a fun way to help the community during a time of increased needs.

“Food scarcity or the fear of food scarcity is a real problem in all communities, so the Fox Cities is definitely not immune to that. So being able to have a supply of non-perishables, dry goods and foods available for families so that they don’t have to worry about being hungry or where their next meal comes from is very important,” said the Fox Cities YMCA Association Marketing & Branding Manager, Spring Rank

All of the efforts put forth by the participants was to help provided food to feed those struggling with hunger in Menasha.

The St. Joesph’s Food Program received all of the food collected during the race.