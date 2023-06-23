FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A worldwide food service contractor recently learned that its services will not be retained by two school districts in Fond du Lac County, resulting in the expected permanent layoff of 86 employees.

According to a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) from Aramark Campus, LLC, the company learned that it will not be retained to provide food, facilities, and concession services at the Fond du Lac and North Fond du Lac School District beyond June 30.

This cessation of services was an unforeseeable business circumstance as Aramark did not receive notice from the client until June 14, 2023, that our contract wasn’t being renewed. We regret to inform you that all Aramark employees assigned to that client account will be affected. Aramark Campus, LLC

Aramark notes in the letter that hourly associates scheduled for summer layoff at the end of this spring semester or on seasonal leave, that nothing changes in regard to their last day of service.

However, officials say that associates will not be recalled to work for Aramark ‘at this account.’

As a result of the discontinued services, 86 employees of Aramark at both school districts are expected to be terminated as of June 30. “It is our understanding that most displaced workers typically have continued employment opportunities with the incoming provider,” the letter stated.

Officials say that the affected employees do not have any applicable bumping rights.

No other information was provided in Aramark’s letter to the DWD.