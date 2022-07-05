(WFRV) – Summer is full of fun things to do and with many people enjoying the outdoors, local food truck rallies continue to pop up in the Fox Valley.

With a number of different cuisines and several different items, the food truck rallies in northeast Wisconsin have local communities coming back for more.

Here is a list of upcoming local food truck rallies:

Brown County

De Pere Food Truck Rally , July 10, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Nicolet Square Parking Lot (340 Reid St, De Pere) Captain Quesadilla, Caribbean Cruiser, Dough Shoppe, Gourmet Corn, Ice Clouds, Mai’s Egg Rolls, Maldanado’s, Monkey Tailz, Philly’s & York, 4 Schmidt’s & Giggles

, July 10, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Nicolet Square Parking Lot (340 Reid St, De Pere) Suamico Firefighters Festival , July 30, 3 p.m., at Suamico Fire Dept. (3270 West Deerfield Ave, Suamico) Green Bay Food Trucks will be sending five trucks to the event

, July 30, 3 p.m., at Suamico Fire Dept. (3270 West Deerfield Ave, Suamico) Hobart Food Truck Rally , July 31, 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 4 Season Park (471 4 Seasons Drive, Hobart) Captain Quesadilla, Caribbean Cruiser, Dough Shoppe, Gourmet Corn, Ice Clouds, Mai’s Egg Rolls, Maldanado’s, Monkey Tailz, Philly’s & York, Rusty’s Smokin’ Hot BBQ

, July 31, 4:00 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 4 Season Park (471 4 Seasons Drive, Hobart) Brown Co. Lights of Christmas Food Truck Rally , Aug. 8, 5 to 8 p.m., at 2684 Development Drive, Green Bay Captain Quesadilla, Caribbean Cruiser, Dough Shoppe, Gourmet Corn, Grateful Cheese, Ice Clouds, Legendary Gyros, Maldanado’s, Monkey Tailz, Philly’s & York, Rusty’s Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Weasel’s Mini Donuts

, Aug. 8, 5 to 8 p.m., at 2684 Development Drive, Green Bay Bellevue Food Truck Rally , August 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Josten Park (2280 Town Hall Rd, Green Bay) Caribbean Cruiser, Dough Shoppe, Gourmet Corn, Grateful Cheese, Ice Clouds, Mai’s Egg Rolls, Maldonado’s, Monkey Tailz, Philly’s & York, Scrapyard Smoker BBQ

, August 21, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Josten Park (2280 Town Hall Rd, Green Bay) Howard Fireworks Food Truck Rally , September 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2750 Howard Commons, Howard) Captain Quesadilla, Caribbean Cruiser, Dough Shoppe, Gourmet Corn, Grateful Cheese, Ice Clouds, Mai’s Egg Rolls, Maldonado’s, Monkey Tailz, Philly’s & York, Weasel’s Mini Donuts, 4 Schmidt’s & Giggles

, September 4, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2750 Howard Commons, Howard)

Door County

Sturgeon Bay Food Trucks : Goyitto’s Taco Truck, Papa B’s Food Truck, Savor BBQ Co., Vampiros Taco.

: Goyitto’s Taco Truck, Papa B’s Food Truck, Savor BBQ Co., Vampiros Taco. Baileys Harbor Food Trucks : Chives, Savor BBQ Co., Wally’s Weenie Wagon.

: Chives, Savor BBQ Co., Wally’s Weenie Wagon. Sister Bay Food Trucks : Great Lakes BBQ Co.

: Great Lakes BBQ Co. Peninsula State Park Food Trucks : Backbone Food Truck

: Backbone Food Truck Egg Harbor Food Trucks: Jolly Street Pizza, Kitty’s Coffee

Fond du Lac County

Fond du Lac Food Truck Festival , September 24, 2 to 7 p.m., Lakeside Park (555 N Park Ave, Fond du Lac) Bay Area Burger Company, Caribbean Taste, Chameleon Mobile, Derek’s Curbside Grill, Dough Shoppe, Fanna’s “on the Fly”, Flip’s Mini Donuts, General Lee’s Dawg Haus, Inferno Subs, Kona Ice, Legendary Gyros, Los Tres Manatiales, Mama’s Za, Ong’s Food Truck, On the Fritz Concession, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Say Cheese Curd Company, Tasty Thai, Terra Verde, The Cookie Crate, The Twist, Vincent’s Smokehouse BBQ, YumYum Thai Street Food, Zoua’s Fresh Egg Rolls

, September 24, 2 to 7 p.m., Lakeside Park (555 N Park Ave, Fond du Lac) Downtown Fond du Lac Night Market , July 14, 28, August 11, 25, from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street (Fon du Lac) The Cookie Crate, The Twist, Zoua’s Fresh Egg Rolls, and many more.

, July 14, 28, August 11, 25, from 5-8 p.m. on Main Street (Fon du Lac) Fond du Lac Farmers Market , Saturdays May 14-October 29 from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Main Street (FdL) Ang and Eddies and many more.

, Saturdays May 14-October 29 from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Main Street (FdL)

Outagamie County

Paperfest , July 14-17, Memorial Park (311 E Kimberly Ave, Kimberly) Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, July 14-17, Memorial Park (311 E Kimberly Ave, Kimberly) Children’s Parade , July 27, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., at City Park (500 E Franklin St, Appleton) Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, July 27, 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., at City Park (500 E Franklin St, Appleton) Touch-A-Truck , July 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Treaty Park (508-200 E Maes Ave, Kimberly) Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, July 29, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Treaty Park (508-200 E Maes Ave, Kimberly) National Night Out , 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Peters Park (Dutch Way, Brillion) Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Peters Park (Dutch Way, Brillion) Market on Main , 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Street in Little Chute Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Main Street in Little Chute WG&R Food Truck Tuesday , Every Tuesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., WG&R (3810 W. Wisconsin Ave, Appleton) Alpha Dogs, Ang an Eddies, Any Street Grill, Baker Joe’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Dante’s Inferno, Diablos Taco Truck, Funtime Enterprises, In Yeero Dreams, Kingwok, Kona Ice, Mile High Pub, Myra’s Chuck Wagon, On the Fritz Concessions, Ong’s, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Papa Johns, Street Eats, Street Grub, The Main Celebration, Vincent’s Smokehouse, Zoua’s Fresh Egg & Spring Rolls, 4 Schmidt’s and Giggles BBQ, Who’s The Man BBQ

, Every Tuesday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., WG&R (3810 W. Wisconsin Ave, Appleton)

Winnebago County

Food Truck Friday in South Park , August 19, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at South Park (659 W South Park Ave, Oshkosh) ABC Pig Roast, Alpha Dogs, JD Southern Apron, Kona Ice, Legendary Gyros, Mile High Pub, Mr. and Mrs. Eggroll, Ong’s Food Truck, On the Fritz Concessions, Osorio’s Latin Fusion, Scoops Ice Cream, Smokehound Barbecue, Tasty Thai, Terre Verde Coffe, Vicky’s Lunch Wagon, Zoua’s Eggrolls

, August 19, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., at South Park (659 W South Park Ave, Oshkosh) Omro Thursday Night Market , Every Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Scott Park (Scott Park Dr, Omro) Cheese House American Diner, Dauntless Soul Brew Co., Hmong and Asian Foods, Mile High Pub, Vincent’s Smokehouse, and more

, Every Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Scott Park (Scott Park Dr, Omro)

For more information about finding specific food trucks, you can visit their Facebook Pages, where the trucks have a list of menu items and locations on where they’ll be next.

Did we miss a rally or event? Send us an email at tips@wearegreenbay.com