Food truck rally at Ashwaubomay Park features live music, July 15

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy food and friends as you picnic outdoors at a local food truck rally in Ashwaubenon Thursday.
According to a release, the food truck rally is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ashwaubomay Park on Thursday, July 15.
Nine food trucks are planning to be there:
- Bay Area Burger Co.
- The Dog House
- 4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ
- Gourmet Corn
- Ice Clouds
- Maldonado’s
- Caribbean Cruiser
- Taste of Ethiopia
- Pure Vida Street Kitchen
Live music is also on the schedule. Organizers say they have booked “Third & Short” featuring Frank Hermans (the old Larry McCarren Show house band) to play from 5 until 8 p.m.
Event planners say there will be 40+ picnic tables for early birds and others are asked to bring their own chairs.
Ashwaubomay Lake will also be open until 8 p.m. Thursday with a “tailgate party” theme and contests.