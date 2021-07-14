Food truck rally at Ashwaubomay Park features live music, July 15

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy food and friends as you picnic outdoors at a local food truck rally in Ashwaubenon Thursday.

According to a release, the food truck rally is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ashwaubomay Park on Thursday, July 15.

Nine food trucks are planning to be there:

Bay Area Burger Co.

The Dog House

4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ

Gourmet Corn

Ice Clouds

Maldonado’s

Caribbean Cruiser

Taste of Ethiopia

Pure Vida Street Kitchen

Live music is also on the schedule. Organizers say they have booked “Third & Short” featuring Frank Hermans (the old Larry McCarren Show house band) to play from 5 until 8 p.m.

Event planners say there will be 40+ picnic tables for early birds and others are asked to bring their own chairs.

Ashwaubomay Lake will also be open until 8 p.m. Thursday with a “tailgate party” theme and contests.