Food truck rally at Ashwaubomay Park features live music, July 15

Courtesy: Village of Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Enjoy food and friends as you picnic outdoors at a local food truck rally in Ashwaubenon Thursday.

According to a release, the food truck rally is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Ashwaubomay Park on Thursday, July 15.

Nine food trucks are planning to be there:

  • Bay Area Burger Co.
  • The Dog House
  • 4 Schmidts and Giggles BBQ
  • Gourmet Corn
  • Ice Clouds
  • Maldonado’s
  • Caribbean Cruiser
  • Taste of Ethiopia
  • Pure Vida Street Kitchen

Live music is also on the schedule. Organizers say they have booked “Third & Short” featuring Frank Hermans (the old Larry McCarren Show house band) to play from 5 until 8 p.m.

Event planners say there will be 40+ picnic tables for early birds and others are asked to bring their own chairs. 

Ashwaubomay Lake will also be open until 8 p.m. Thursday with a “tailgate party” theme and contests.

