Food Truck Rally rolling into De Pere Sunday, Aug. 11

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Food Trucks will be rolling into the heart of downtown De Pere Sunday, offering good food and family fun.

Definitely De Pere will host the third De Pere Food Truck Rally on August 11 from 4-8 p.m. at George Street Plaza between Broadway and Wisconsin Street.

A variety of food trucks will be available including ethnic specialties, sweet treats, and craft beer.

Family-friendly events include life-size Connect Four, Jenga, Tic-Tac-Toe, and Corn Hole Toss. Face painting, henna, and balloon animals will also be available.

Food trucks include:

Caribbean Cruiser – Jerk chicken plate, Cuban sandwich, pulled pork sandwich, Caribbean tacos.

Green Bay Ice Clouds – Shaved Ice

Gourmet Corn – Gourmet corn, ceviche, guacamole, Yucatan style tacos.

Taqueria Maldonados – Tortas, burritos, tacos, quesadillas.

Monkey Tails – Real Wisconsin ice cream, frozen yogurt, chocolate-covered bananas, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Philly’s & York – Philly sandwiches, burgers, wraps, French fries, salads.

Taste of Ethiopia – Street tacos, shredded pork sandwich, pepper steak sandwich, loaded fries, loaded nachos, grilled cheese.

The Dough Shop – Variety of gourmet, edible cookie dough.

Weasel’s Mini Donuts & More – Mini donuts, nachos, pulled pork, sloppy Joes, hot dogs, freshly squeezed lemonade.

445 Bistro – Pizza, Italian hoagie, pesto meatballs, pesto fries, chicken wings, cheese curds.