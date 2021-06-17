Food with a view: Restaurant reopens on Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Memorial Day weekend was the opening day for Captain Jack’s at Louie’s Lagoon right on the Bay of Green Bay.

Captain Jack’s at Louie’s Lagoon is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant overlooks the bay and offers up some amazing views.

Drinks and food is not the only option at Captain Jack’s, as the restaurant hosts live music as well. The restaurant’s Facebook page provides updates as to when there will be performances.

Boaters who are cruising on the bay can dock their boat (if there is room) and walk up to Captain Jack’s. Owner Tom Jackson says boats need to dial 9 to speak with officials who will determine if there is room to dock.

There is a pool right next to the restaurant but that is only open to those who have a boat slip.

Captain Jack’s is located at the end of the marina, and those looking to visit the restaurant need to follow the road all the way down.