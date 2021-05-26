FoodShare benefits approved for Wisconsin families with children under 6

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service has given Wisconsin approval to begin a new federal program that would give food benefits to families that have children under 6-years-old who are part of the FoodShare households, but not enrolled in school.

The Pre-6 Pandemic EBT program is designed to help families with young children who may have been home more during the pandemic because of the closure of child care facilities.

Amounts given to FoodShare households are being calculated on a regional basis with information submitted by schools for the regular P-EBT program. For each month, one of three scenarios will determine benefits:

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned from home all the time in a month, the household will receive the full Pre-6 P-EBT benefit amount for that month.

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned from home part time based on a hybrid learning model in a month, the household will receive a partial Pre-6 P-EBT benefit amount for that month

If a household is in a region where the majority of school-age children learned in person at their schools in a month, the household will receive no Pre-6 P-EBT benefit for that month.

Full benefits amounts will vary from month to month because it is calculated using the number of school days in a given month, multiplied by the per diem amount allowable for P-EBT which is $6.82. Households are only eligible to receive Pre-6 P-EBT benefits for months they are active in the FoodShare program.

The first benefits for the program will begin to be issued on May 29 covering the months of October through December 2020. FoodShare recipients do not need to do anything to receive these benefits.