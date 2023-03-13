(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says it is investigating a scam that targets those who have FoodShare benefits.

The investigation stems from a number of recent complaints from FoodShare members who claim they got a text message telling them to call an unknown phone number and confirm their account and person identification numbers.

The DHS is suggesting those who are members of FoodShare should start taking steps toward protecting their own personal benefits.

We encourage FoodShare members to understand how to protect their benefits from these increasingly sophisticated scams and to report them when they happen.” DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize

Some tips to help members protect their FoodShare benefits include:

Monitor account balances on the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEDGE website or mobile app.

Create unique passwords and PINs

Do not share passwords and PINs with anyone outside the household

Avoid using important dates as PINs

In an effort to limit the potential for benefit loss, the DHS says it is removing access to all unauthorized numbers that are linked to the cases being investigated. DHS says it will also replace all compromised QUEST cards.

Those with questions and concerns about their FoodShare benefits can call their local agency or call QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.