WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A distribution facility in Wausau will be closing its doors in 2023 and laying off over 200 employees.

According to a letter from Foot Locker sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it is ‘phasing out’ distribution operations at its Wausau facility. The facility will be closed on or about April 30, 2023.

The entire facility will be closed and all employees at the facility will be affected. The closure is reportedly expected to be permanent.

The first layoff is scheduled to happen on January 31, 2023. This layoff will reportedly affect 162 employees. The second layoff is expected to happen on or before April 30. This is expected to affect 48 employees.

The letter mentions that the company identified opportunities to serve customers more efficiently and effectively.

Foot Locker, Inc. has identified opportunities to optimize our U.S. distribution network to serve our customers nationwide more efficiently and effectively. Foot Locker, Inc.

The full letter can be viewed here.