Footage released of man who robbed elderly woman at Piggly Wiggly

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of the person who robbed an 84-year-old woman in June.

According to officials, the woman was robbed June 7 around 11 a.m. after the suspected reportedly pushed her to the ground and stole her purse.

The victim received injuries during the struggle and sought medical attention.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Breider at 920-448-4227. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.